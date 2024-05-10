Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $881,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

