Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average of $194.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

