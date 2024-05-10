Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.34 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

