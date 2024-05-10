Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $723.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $446.25 and a one year high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $750.45 and its 200 day moving average is $717.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

