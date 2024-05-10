Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,717,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,953,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 4,697,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 127.14%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.