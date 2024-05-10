EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. Buys Shares of 26,006,121 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,006,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,683,000. Permian Resources accounts for 70.2% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. owned 3.36% of Permian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $76,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $54,744,000. KGH Ltd bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $21,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Permian Resources by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after buying an additional 1,425,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 8,214,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,116,733. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

