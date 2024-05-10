EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. Sells 4,350,083 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350,083 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises 29.8% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of Ovintiv worth $149,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 2,804,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,915. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

