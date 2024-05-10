Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.38. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

