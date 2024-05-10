enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.88 on Monday. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

