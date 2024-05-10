Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.40.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.