Enerplus Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 847,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,509. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

