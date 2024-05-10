Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Enfusion Price Performance

Enfusion stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 504,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,087. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

