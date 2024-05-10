Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 497,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

