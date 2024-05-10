EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at TD Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $282.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,232. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $180.28 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

