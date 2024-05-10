EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 482,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 547,904 shares.The stock last traded at $185.82 and had previously closed at $181.93.

The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.27.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.14. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

