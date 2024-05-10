Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,427,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $757.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,443. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $794.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

