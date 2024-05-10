Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.