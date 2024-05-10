Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
