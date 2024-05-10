Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
AGL stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 98.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in agilon health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in agilon health by 31.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,520,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 362,565 shares during the last quarter.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
