Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCFree Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a report issued on Sunday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 905,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.