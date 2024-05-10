Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a report issued on Sunday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 905,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

