Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,147.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.41%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,114. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

