ERC20 Trading 61.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 98.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $13,308.66 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 61.3% against the dollar.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01538361 USD and is down -88.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $16,013.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

