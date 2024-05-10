Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

Erdene Resource Development stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.27 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

