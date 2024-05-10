Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.
Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance
Erdene Resource Development stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.27 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.
About Erdene Resource Development
