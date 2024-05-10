Ergo (ERG) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.93 million and approximately $534,085.72 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,577.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.00700837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00132357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00101633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,141,786 coins and its circulating supply is 75,143,001 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

