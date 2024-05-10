Eric Rose Buys 19,734 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Eric Rose bought 19,734 shares of Mesoblast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.66 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$151,201.91 ($100,133.71).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Eric Rose bought 21,428 shares of Mesoblast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.64 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$142,324.78 ($94,254.82).

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

