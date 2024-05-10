ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

ESAB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. 208,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. ESAB has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

