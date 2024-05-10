ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 239,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

