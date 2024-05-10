Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.11 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 930,042 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

