Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $315.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $259.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $259.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

