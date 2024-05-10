Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 6.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $50.33. 130,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 402,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

