ETF Store Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,009 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at $139,032,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $1,995,002. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.48. 836,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

