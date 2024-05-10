ETF Store Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,779,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

