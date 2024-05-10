ETF Store Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $523.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.