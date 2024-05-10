ETF Store Inc. Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. 6,516,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,030. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

