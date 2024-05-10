ETF Store Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.82. The company had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

