ETF Store Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 4,673,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

