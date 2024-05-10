ETF Store Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.97. 605,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.