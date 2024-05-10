ETF Store Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. 221,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

