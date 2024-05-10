ETF Store Inc. Purchases 4,660 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 202,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,915. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $414.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

