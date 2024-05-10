ETF Store Inc. Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,226,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,051,416. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

