ETF Store Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.04 on Friday. 277,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,177. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.