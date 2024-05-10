ETF Store Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.