Euler (EUL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Euler has a market cap of $92.95 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00009206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

