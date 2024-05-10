Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 523,776 shares traded.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

