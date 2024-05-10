Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 48.6 %
Shares of EVLVW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,582. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
About Evolv Technologies
