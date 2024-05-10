Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Evolv Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 39.8 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 11,988,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

