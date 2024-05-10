Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,136.90 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,810.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Expensify by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

