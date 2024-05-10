Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $134.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

