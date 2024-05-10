Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 138 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FFH stock traded up C$7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,569.96. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,043. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$921.23 and a 52 week high of C$1,575.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,496.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,345.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.