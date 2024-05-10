Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. 765,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

