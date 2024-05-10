Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

